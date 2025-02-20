Shary Barzey to Represent Montserrat at UK Youth Leadership Events

The Montserrat Government UK Office announced today that Shary Barzey has been selected to represent Montserrat at two prestigious youth leadership events in the United Kingdom in February.

A proud Montserratian, 18-year-old Shary Barzey is currently pursuing studies at Walthamstow College, London. She was recently appointed as Montserrat’s 2025 UK Youth Parliament Representative and will have the opportunity to engage with fellow young leaders on key issues affecting Montserrat and the wider Overseas Territories.

Shary will participate in the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Youth Summit on February 27, where she will collaborate with representatives from other territories to discuss challenges and opportunities impacting their communities.

The following day, she will take her place in the UK Youth Parliament, advocating for the interests of Montserratian youth on a national stage, ensuring that their voices are heard on issues of importance.

Shary, who was born and raised in Montserrat, has a strong record of leadership and community engagement. She attended St. Augustine Catholic School and Montserrat Secondary School, where she earned nine CSEC passes. From a young age, she demonstrated a deep connection to her island’s history, writing ‘Remembering the Soufrière Hills Volcano’ at just seven years old—a reflection on Montserrat’s eruptions, later featured in the Montserrat Volcano Observatory’s youth engagement initiatives.

A passionate advocate for youth development, Shary was an active athlete in netball and football and played a key role in Fish ‘N Fins, introducing young people to Montserrat’s marine life. She also served in leadership roles within the Interact Club, including Assistant Secretary, Secretary, and Treasurer, before becoming Head Girl at Montserrat Secondary School.

Her journey to the UK Youth Parliament is a testament to her dedication to community service and youth empowerment, the announcement read.

The Montserrat Government UK Office commended Miss Barzey for her commitment to leadership and looks forward to her representing Montserrat on these significant occasions.

Shary is the third young woman to be selected for this prestigious honour. Jaena Golden represented Montserrat in 2022 and 2023 and Hailey-Shai Kassie in 2023.

