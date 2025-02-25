Large Rockfall Detected at Soufrière Hills Volcano, But No Cause for Alarm, Says MVO Director

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) has confirmed that a significant rockfall occurred inside the 2010 collapse scar of the Soufrière Hills Volcano in the early hours of 24 February 2024. However, Director of the MVO, Dr Graham Ryan, has assured the public that this event is not a cause for concern.

Speaking on ZJB Radio Montserrat, Dr Ryan explained that the rockfall, detected at 12:01 a.m. on Monday morning, was captured by the MVO’s thermal camera. The imagery showed a heat plume generated by the falling debris, and the event also registered a sizeable seismic signal.

“It was the largest rockfall we’ve recorded since 11 October 2023,” Dr Ryan noted. “But it is part of a normal process. Small pieces of the dome fall off from time to time, and this is just a slightly larger one.”

The director emphasised that the dome of the volcano, which has remained unchanged in size and shape since the last eruptive activity in 2010, continues to be stable. “Weathering, rain, and gas emissions cause occasional fractures, leading to rockfalls. It’s a natural occurrence and not an indication of increased volcanic activity,” he added.



No Increased Risk for Workers in Zone V

Addressing concerns for workers in Zone V, the restricted area near the volcano, Dr Ryan reassured that safety protocols are in place.

“Workers in Zone V operate under strict guidelines and are in constant communication with the MVO operations room. If there were any signs of increased activity, they would be immediately evacuated,” he stated. “At this time, we do not believe the recent rockfall changes the level of risk for them.”



Volcano Remains Active But Monitored

While there has been no lava extrusion for 15 years, monitoring data indicates that the magmatic system remains active. Dr Ryan noted that ground deformation, sulphur dioxide emissions, and occasional low-frequency earthquakes suggest magma is still present beneath the surface.

“We see Montserrat rising at about one centimetre per year, which tells us that pressure is still building beneath the island,” he explained. “This does not mean an eruption is imminent, but it is something we continue to monitor closely.”

Dr Ryan emphasised that while there is no immediate threat, residents should remain aware of the volcano’s activity. “It’s not something to worry about, but it is something to be aware of,” he advised.

The MVO continues to issue weekly reports and conduct regular aerial and ground assessments to monitor any changes at the Soufrière Hills Volcano. The next helicopter survey is scheduled for Wednesday, when experts will assess the rockfall site for any unusual developments.

Listen to the full interview here.

For further updates, residents are encouraged to follow the MVO’s reports and official social media channels.

MVO on Facebook | MVO on Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

