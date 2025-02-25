Three Young Montserratians to Represent the Island at UK Leadership Events

The Montserrat Government UK Office has announced that three outstanding young Montserratians – Shary Barzey, Josiah Persaud, and Hayley-Shai Kassie – will represent the island at two major youth leadership events in the United Kingdom later this week.

These remarkable young leaders will engage with peers from across the UK and Overseas Territories, advocating for Montserrat’s youth and contributing to critical discussions on regional and global issues.

UK Leadership Engagements:

February 27, 2025 – Josiah Persaud and Hayley-Shai Kassie will represent Montserrat at the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Youth Summit. They will join other young leaders from the Overseas Territories to discuss key challenges, share ideas, and shape policies that impact their communities.

February 28, 2025 – Shary Barzey will take her seat in the UK Youth Parliament, where she will champion the interests and perspectives of Montserrat’s youth on a national platform.

Meet the Representatives:

Shary Barzey, 18, is an engineering student at Walthamstow College, London. Born and raised in Montserrat, she has a strong history of youth leadership, having served as Head Girl at Montserrat Secondary School and an active member of Fish ‘N Fins. Passionate about Montserrat’s heritage, she has participated in various initiatives that highlight the island’s history and resilience.

Josiah Persaud, 21, is pursuing a degree in Biomedical Science at Middlesex University. A dedicated leader, he previously served as President of the MCC Student Council and International Service Director for Montserrat’s Interact Club. He is also a talented athlete, representing Montserrat in youth football and making his senior debut call-up. His passion for steelpan and commitment to scientific research reflect his deep connection to Montserrat’s culture and natural environment.

Hayley-Shai Kassie, 18, is an engineering student at Waltham Forest College. She is the President of her Student Union and an active participant in the Montserrat National Youth Parliament. Hayley-Shai’s talents extend beyond leadership—she has earned awards for debating and journalism and has been featured on Montserrat’s national radio ZJB, discussing cultural issues.

These three young leaders exemplify the spirit of Montserrat’s youth—driven, passionate, and committed to making a difference. Their participation in these prestigious events will ensure that Montserrat’s voice is heard, and its future leaders are well-equipped to drive change.

The Montserrat Government UK Office extends its congratulations to Shary, Josiah, and Hayley-Shai and looks forward to their contributions at the UKOTA Youth Summit and UK Youth Parliament.

