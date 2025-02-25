Heartfelt Thank You to Participants in DCash Public Survey!

The DCash team extends a sincere and resounding thank you to everyone who participated in the DCash Public Survey, which ended on 31 December 2024.

Over 6,000 people accepted our invitation to add your voices to the design of DCash 2.0. Your feedback is not just valuable—it is essential in shaping the future of DCash 2.0 and ensuring it serves the needs of people across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Your time, insights, and engagement demonstrate the strength of our ECCU community and our shared commitment to regional innovation for financial inclusion and faster development.

We also take this opportunity to congratulate each of our November and December 2024 survey winners.

November 2024 Winners

1. Anguilla – Marlon George

2. Antigua and Barbuda – Shakkia Carlos

3. The Commonwealth of Dominica – Sharnita Thomas

4. Grenada – Portia Frame-Lucas

5. Montserrat – Kirk Brade

6. Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis – Louise Burnette

7. Saint Lucia – Raejean Montoute

8. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Keisha Sutherland-Constance

December 2024 Winners

1. Anguilla – Chevel Lee

2. Antigua and Barbuda – Kevon Moses

3. The Commonwealth of Dominica – Garner Wyllis

4. Grenada – Kelly Ann Benjamin

5. Montserrat – Elric Morris

6. Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis – Jaden Rouse

7. Saint Lucia – Emery Modeste

8. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Elron Lewis

An extra-special congratulation to our Grand Prize Winner, Crystal William, of Saint Lucia!

The ECCB envisions DCash 2.0 to be a secure and stable platform for retail payments throughout the ECCU. DCash will be designed to integrate with the core banking systems of financial institutions, allowing for seamless transactions across the platform and the

ECCU. These transactions will include P2P, P2B, B2B, G2P, and P2G payments, using the digital version of the EC dollar.

As we continue to plan for the implementation of DCash 2.0, we encourage you to stay connected with us for the latest news and developments. Thank you for your continued support.

About DCash

DCash is the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar, issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). It was launched as a pilot on March 12, 2021, making the ECCB the first central bank to issue a digital currency. DCash facilitated transactions within Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

