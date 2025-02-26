Montserrat Hosts Opening of UWI TACs Virtual Meeting

The Government of Montserrat through the Ministry of Education and Youth Affairs hosted the Opening Ceremony of the Technical

Advisory Committees (TACs) for the University of the West Indies (UWI) campuses on Tuesday, February 25.

The annual TACs meeting reviews the biennial budgets of the various entities over a two-day period in one of the contributing countries.

The Opening Ceremony featured a keynote address by Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge who stressed the need for the region to ensure that the University of the West Indies is able to advance, given its critical role in providing educational opportunities to the people of the region.

“If UWI is to continue to be globally competitive, we must be willing to continue to invest both in our time, solidarity and financial backing to this university,” the parliamentary secretary stated. “UWI is one the pillars on which this region has depended on for many decades, and on which our economies and our communities has developed, grown and flourished over the years. We must therefore guard and ensure the success of UWI, if we are to in turn ensure the success of each of our countries.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Beverley Mendes in her remarks emphasised the importance of addressing financial matters pertaining to the University early. She stated that we should not wait until the financial affairs of the Universities have gone off

course to give it attention, or take for granted the continued operations of the UWI.

Mrs Mendes encouraged the countries to support the university, recognising education as a priority, and as the foundation of many of our nations’ successes.

The ceremony also featured remarks by Vice-Chancellor of the UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, cultural performances by the Emerald Community Singers and Matrixx Dancers, as well as the territorial song by Mildred Chalmers.

The current membership of the TACs comprise of the Permanent Secretaries in the ministries responsible for tertiary education of the 17 contributing countries; the Financial Secretaries/Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Finance of the 17 contributing countries; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Jamaica and the Vice-Chancellor of The UWI. Representatives of The UWI, The UHWI and other Senior Government Officials also attend the meeting of the TACs.

The meeting ended with the TAC presenting recommendations to the following grants committees for approval:

 Grants Committees (CGCS)

 Campus Grants Committees (CGC)

 The University Grants Committee (UGC)

The venue for the hosting of the meetings (virtual or in person) is rotated among the contributing countries each year.

