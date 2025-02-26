Jessica Sweeney Appointed Deputy Director of Montserrat’s Financial Intelligence Unit

Superintendent Jessica Sweeney has been appointed as the new substantive Deputy Director, Financial Intelligence Unit, with effect from March 1, 2025.

This was announced today by the Governor’s Office who has responsibility for justice.

Supt Sweeney was previously an officer with the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) but was appointed Transition Lead for the Financial Intelligence Unit in May 2024 with overall responsibility for the administration and management of the Unit during the

transition period before the new director arrived.

She recently signed the Official Secrets Act in the presence of Her Excellency the Governor who said: “I take this opportunity to congratulate Supt Sweeney and to wish her every success in her new position. A competitive recruitment campaign generated a very

strong field, but Jessica was the strongest candidate, and I am very pleased to have such an experienced and accomplished officer working with us.”

The primary function of the FIU is to receive, analyse, investigate, and disseminate reports of suspicious financial activities. The Unit is operationally independent and autonomous, is a department of the Government of Montserrat and is funded accordingly.

