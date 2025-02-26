Montserrat Strengthens Efforts to Recruit and Retain Nurses

Efforts are underway to recruit more nurses, provide professional allowances, and create specialist nursing positions to support and retain nurses in Montserrat, according to Minister of Health Dr Ingrid Buffonge. During a presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, 25 February, Dr Buffonge outlined the Ministry of Health’s ongoing initiatives to address the challenges faced by healthcare professionals on the island.

Responding to concerns about the loss of competent and committed nurses due to frustration and burnout, Dr Buffonge emphasised the administration’s commitment to recruitment and retention. The Ministry is currently in the process of hiring to fill vacant nursing positions. She acknowledged that in 2023, under the previous administration, nurses received a percentage increase in payments for nursing sessions – additional shifts taken on to ensure proper staffing. However, she admitted that while the extra pay is welcomed, it does not alleviate the exhaustion and overwork experienced by nurses.

“The commitment of this administration is to continue covering the cost of nursing sessions,” Dr Buffonge stated. “From a financial standpoint, these sessions are expensive… but our nurses are worth every penny.”

Despite efforts to recruit more nurses, challenges persist, particularly due to Montserrat’s relatively low salaries and high cost of living, making it difficult to attract and retain healthcare professionals. One of the proposed solutions is the introduction of a professional allowance for nurses and teachers, recognising their essential contributions. However, a final decision on this matter has not yet been reached.

Dr Buffonge also highlighted the Ministry’s goal of expanding specialist nursing positions to enhance healthcare services on the island. “At present, there are three nurses who are out pursuing further education – one studying anaesthesiology, another studying general nursing, and a third who has received a scholarship to study counselling in mental health. Our partnership with UK universities will offer additional opportunities for nurses this year,” she said.

As a strong advocate for advancements in emergency medicine, Dr Buffonge expressed her vision for establishing emergency nursing positions at Montserrat’s hospital to improve the management of critical cases. The physician said her hope is to one day soon realise the dream of having emergency nurses in the emergency department at the hospital – nurses who have had specific training and experience in emergency medicine. This will help with the management of time-critical cases.

She also proposed specialised roles such as stroke nurses and cardiology nurses to enhance the quality of care for stroke and cardiac patients. “In the UK’s National Health Service, stroke patients are often initially managed by stroke nurses with remote consultation from specialists. We should work towards similar expertise in Montserrat,” she explained.

A critical illness nurse coordinator role has also been suggested, though concerns remain about whether the current pay grade would be suitable for a highly qualified nurse to fill the position.

Summarising the Ministry’s strategy, Dr Buffonge reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting nurses through continued funding for nursing sessions, advocating for professional allowances or tax breaks, and providing opportunities for professional development.

