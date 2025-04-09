Young Ocean Advocate Donnique Benn Selected for Caribbean Cetacean Research Expedition

(press release) Fish ‘N Fins Inc., is proud to announce that Donnique Benn, an inspiring youth executive leader and passionate ocean advocate, has been selected to join the Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) for an upcoming cetacean research expedition. The expedition, which runs from March 30 to April 13, 2025, will span several islands to include Martinique, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Montserrat.

The expedition aims to enhance the preservation of cetaceans—marine mammals such as whales, dolphins, and porpoises—that are known for their intelligence and complex social structures. It is hoped that the expedition will improve and increase the island’s ability to build its scientific capacity for the Montserrat Marine Megafauna Project – A Fish ‘N Fins Project.

“Fish ‘N Fins is thrilled to support Donnique as she embarks on this exciting journey with the Caribbean Cetacean Society,” said Fish N’ Fins chief executive officer Veta Wade. “Donnique’s leadership and passion for marine conservation will undoubtedly inspire others and contribute to a brighter future for both the community and the natural world.”

Born and raised in Montserrat, Donnique has cultivated a profound love for marine life since her early childhood. Her journey began at Brades Nursery and Primary School and continued at Montserrat Secondary School, where her passion for the ocean flourished. With the

encouragement of her parents, she learned to swim at Fish ‘N Fins, sparking her lifelong commitment to marine conservation.

Donnique has participated in numerous environmental initiatives, including coastal and island clean-ups, served as a reef patroller, and taken on the role of environmental steward. Her dedication led her to join the Fish ‘N Fins, where she rose from Junior Assistant to a leadership role, inspiring a new generation of ocean lovers and conservationists across the island. She aims to inspire future generations to appreciate and protect their environment. While her career interest lies in architecture, the ocean fuels her creativity and vision, exemplifying her desire to shape the world around her.

