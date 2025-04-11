Cruise Lines Express Interest in Montserrat at Seatrade 2025

Montserrat made a strategic impact at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, the world’s premier cruise industry event being held in Miami from April 7 – 10, with a small delegation led by Rosetta West-Gerald, CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority.

She is accompanied by tour operators Roselyn Cassell-Sealy of Travel World International and Michael Osborne of M S Osborne Ltd., both actively involved in showcasing Montserrat’s unique appeal to the luxury cruise market.

Participation in this prestigious event is part of Montserrat’s wider strategy to reintroduce the island as an exclusive destination for small luxury cruise vessels, aligning with global trends toward more intimate, immersive travel experiences. The delegation engaged in high-level meetings with cruise executives and key industry players to cement existing relationships and establish new ones. The team also attended a series of industry-focused conferences, gaining valuable insights into emerging trends and opportunities within the cruise sector.

“We continue to position Montserrat as a gem in the Caribbean that offers the kind of authentic and boutique experiences sought by luxury cruise guests,” said CEO Rosetta West-Gerald. “Seatrade is an invaluable platform for networking and forging strong industry ties.”

The efforts bore fruit with two new luxury cruise lines expressing interest in adding Montserrat to their itineraries for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 seasons, a promising development that reinforces the island’s potential as a niche destination.

Seatrade Cruise Global continues to be a vital platform for Montserrat’s tourism strategy, offering face-to-face access to decision-makers in the cruise world and helping to shape the future of cruise tourism for the island.

