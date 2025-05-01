Montserrat Prepares for Historic Stop on the Commonwealth Sport King’s Baton Relay

Planning is in full swing as Montserrat prepares to welcome the King’s Baton Relay from May 4 to 9, 2025, as part of the global lead-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The King’s Baton Relay, reimagined for a new era of Commonwealth Sport, will pass through all 74 nations and territories before culminating at the Games’ Opening Ceremony on July 23, 2026. The baton, crafted in Glasgow, is now uniquely decorated by each participating nation, showcasing their cultural identity and national pride.

On April 29 the Montserrat Planning Committee met to finalise local events to mark the baton’s arrival. Activities will engage communities across the island, with opportunities for the public to participate and interact with the baton.

The schedule includes:

May 5 – Beach Clean-Up: In collaboration with the Montserrat National Trust, residents are encouraged to join efforts at Marguerita Bay to help protect marine life and keep the shoreline clean and beautiful.

May 6 – Baton Ceremony: The baton will be relayed from Cudjoe Head to the Governor’s Office in Brades. A short ceremony will follow, along with a symbolic run around Government Headquarters featuring students and athletes.

May 7 – Baton’s School Run: In celebration of World Kids’ Athletics Day, the baton will visit schools across the island. An athletic happy hour at Little Bay Playing Field from 4pm to 5pm will give children the chance to participate in sporting activities and meet the baton up close.

May 8–9 – Baton’s Days Out: The baton will visit various sites around Montserrat. Residents and visitors will be able to interact with it and take photos.

Further information will be shared on Discover Montserrat, which is helping promote the local leg of the relay.

The Planning Committee includes representatives from the Montserrat Commonwealth Sport Association and the Governor’s Office: Lt Col Alvin Ryan, Sharlene Lindsay, Adena D Johnson, and Wilston Scotland.

For more on the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the baton’s global journey, visit Glasgow 2026 Baton Relay.

