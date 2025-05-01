Author and Business Strategist Nerissa Golden to Host Live Coaching Call for Professionals in Transition

Author and Business Strategist Nerissa Golden will host a live coaching session on Saturday, May 3, aimed at helping professionals in transition regain clarity and take strategic next steps in their careers.

Titled Repositioned: A Live Coaching Call for Professionals in Transition, the 90-minute virtual event begins at 6:30pm UK time. The session is designed for individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, or feeling disconnected from their current roles. The cost to attend is £99, and a replay will be made available to all participants.

Golden, who is known for her work empowering entrepreneurs and purpose-driven leaders, said the class is for those who are aware that where they are no longer reflects who they’ve become.

“This class was created for people who know they’re meant for more, but need help seeing their next step clearly,” she said. “It’s about helping people reposition themselves in a way that reflects both their value and their vision.”

Participants will leave the session with a purpose-led action plan, a clearer sense of direction, and access to a private support community for ongoing feedback and encouragement. Questions can be submitted in advance for those unable to attend live, and the full replay will be available to all registrants.

The class also includes a sponsorship option. Individuals facing financial hardship can request a sponsored seat, and others are encouraged to gift a space to someone who may need it.

“This is more than just another webinar,” Golden added. “It’s an opportunity to recalibrate, get unstuck, and move forward with confidence.”

Spaces are limited to allow for deeper engagement with attendees.

To register or learn more, visit https://www.najischool.com/live-class/repositioned-a-live-coaching-call-for-professionals-in-transition/register

