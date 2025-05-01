Health Team Strengthens Vaccine Awareness During Vaccination Week in the Americas

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has ramped up public education, training and outreach efforts as part of Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA).

The week is being recognised this year from April 26 to May 3 under the theme “Your Decision Makes the Difference. Immunization for All”.

Leading the charge is Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Manager, Sister Alex Ackie, supported by Public Health Nurse Danelda Henry. Together, they have been conducting targeted training sessions for customs officers on cold chain protocols and vaccine handling upon arrival to the island, which is a crucial step in maintaining vaccine safety and potency.

In addition, community nurses across the country are receiving up-to-date training on new and emerging vaccine information, enhancing their capacity to provide accurate information and address vaccine hesitancy among the population.

To further engage the public, the Ministry of Health is hosting an Open Day on Friday, May 2 at all Health Centres island-wide. Members of the public are encouraged to visit a Health Centre to:

 Check their immunization cards to ensure they are fully vaccinated

 Receive any missed or recommended vaccines

 Ask questions about vaccines, safety and schedule updates

Sister Ackie emphasised, “Every decision whether made by a customs officer, a nurse, or a parent, plays a part in protecting our community from vaccine-preventable diseases. This week is about empowering those decisions with knowledge and access.”

The ministry encourages everyone, especially parents, caregivers and young adults with plans to travel abroad for further study at institutions with vaccination requirements to take advantage of this opportunity provided by the open day.

For more information, please contact your nearest Health Centre.

