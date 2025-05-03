New Montserrat Arts Council Board to Champion Cultural and Tourism Growth

A new board has been appointed to lead the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), as the island positions itself to revitalise cultural expression and boost festival tourism. The announcement, made in the Government Gazette as Notice No. 231, confirms the new board members will serve from April 1m 2025 to March 31, 2028.

Businessman Austin Howe has been named Chairman. Known also for his past role as chairman of the MCAP political party and his commentary on the annual calypso competitions, Howe brings a mix of cultural and strategic leadership to the position. He will be supported by Philanthropist Iris Lake as Deputy Chairman.

The remaining board members include:

Courtney Crump – Treasurer

Loni Howe – Secretary

Jadine Greenaway of Island Diva Mas – Member

Shannon C. White – Cultural Practitioner – Member

Rosetta West-Gerald, CEO of Montserrat Tourism Authority – Member

Governor Harriet Cross formally signed off on the appointments on April 24, following advice from Cabinet under the Montserrat Arts Council Act (Cap. 16.05).

The new board assumes its mandate at a pivotal moment. In his recent budget presentation, the Premier Reuben T. Meade outlined bold plans to monetise and preserve Montserrat’s cultural heritage as a key driver of the island’s tourism economy. “Our unique culture should be celebrated, preserved and monetised,” he said. “This is not only for current and future generations, but because festival tourism is a magnet for the visitor economy.”

In support of this vision, the MAC will spearhead several major events in the coming year, including the return of staple programmes like the Miss Montserrat Pageant and the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Show. A new International Music Festival and an African Music Event are also planned, alongside expanded training and opportunities for youth in masquerade, calypso writing, poetry, and steel pan music.

As part of the government’s broader cultural strategy, each school is to be assigned a masquerade troupe, and community-based cultural groups are to be encouraged islandwide. The aim is to integrate the arts more deeply into education and everyday life, creating pathways for talent development and economic participation.

Another key responsibility for the board is oversight of the Montserrat Cultural Centre, which has recently been acquired by the government. Plans are underway to rehabilitate and upgrade the building to function dually as a House of Parliament and House of Culture. It is expected to become a vibrant space for showcasing Montserrat’s artistic talent and hosting cultural events on a regular basis.

The composition of the board reflects a strong blend of business acumen and artistic background, aligning well with the government’s goal of transforming the creative sector into a more structured and sustainable pillar of economic growth.

