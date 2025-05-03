Governor Cross Continues Familiarisation with Government Teams

Governor Harriet Cross continued her schedule of engagement across the Government of Montserrat last week, with visits to several key ministries and departments as part of her ongoing efforts to deepen understanding of the island’s governance operations.

Governor Cross, who took office on April 24, visited His Majesty’s Prison, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, the Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), and the Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour and Transportation.

These early engagements provided the governor with the opportunity to meet core personnel and gain insight into the current priorities, plans, and projects being undertaken across the public service. The visits reflect her stated commitment to foster a relationship built on mutual respect and strengthening collaboration across sectors.

The week concluded with a more informal but meaningful interaction; a media meet-and-greet held on Friday morning at the Governor’s Office. Dubbed “Coffee Chat,” the session brought together local media professionals for candid discussions on the state of journalism in Montserrat.

The gathering came ahead of the global celebration of World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, May 3, 2025, and offered a space for the media to speak directly with the Governor on challenges facing the press, the evolving landscape of news reporting, and opportunities for greater engagement between the media and Government House.

Governor Cross’s first week signals an active and engaged approach to her tenure, with early efforts focused on building relationships and promoting transparency across all levels of governance and public communication.

