UK Minister Visits Montserrat, Confirms £5.9M to Accelerate Green Energy Transition

Montserrat’s renewable energy ambitions received a major boost on May 4, 2025, with the visit of UK Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy, who confirmed up to £5.9 million in funding to support the island’s green energy transition.

McCarthy, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), was accompanied by Edward Whatoff, Private Secretary, and Louise Cantle, Deputy Director for Climate, Energy and Trade Strategy. The delegation will be meeting with Governor Harriet Cross and Government of Montserrat officials and technicians.

The funding, provided by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), will support the development of a comprehensive strategic plan, technical assistance for implementation, and investment in renewable energy capital projects.

Long-standing Efforts to Harness Geothermal Energy

Montserrat has spent over a decade pursuing a shift to renewable energy, with geothermal at the centre of those efforts. Following the 1995 volcanic eruption that devastated much of the island, the government began exploring more resilient and sustainable energy solutions.

Exploratory geothermal drilling of two wells began in 2013, funded by the UK. Test results from the first two wells indicated that they could generate more electrical power than is currently needed by the island’s population. A third well was drilled in 2016.

Montserrat has remained committed to developing a renewable energy mix. Alongside geothermal studies, solar integration and grid efficiency improvements have continued.

New Funding, New Direction

This new funding package will allow the Government of Montserrat to formalise its transition strategy. It includes:

Strategic Plan Development – Building on previous scoping work, the plan will lay out a detailed roadmap for achieving energy independence through renewable sources.

Technical Assistance – Supporting project pipeline development, procurement, and delivery mechanisms to implement the strategic vision.

Renewable Energy Capital Projects – Allocated funds for viable projects that align with the plan and deliver value for money, to be jointly managed by the UK and Government of Montserrat.

Minister McCarthy stated, “The UK Government is committed to supporting the UK Overseas Territories as we move away from fossil fuels to lower energy costs, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy security. Montserrat is on a journey towards a sustainable energy future. This funding will build on the constructive work that’s already taking place between the UK and Montserrat and make the vision of a greener Montserrat a reality.”

