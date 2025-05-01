Rotary Club of Montserrat Celebrating 55 Years of Community Impact

The Rotary Club of Montserrat celebrates its 55th anniversary this month.

Since its founding in 1970, the club has been a driving force in local and international humanitarian projects, embodying the Rotary motto: “Service Above Self.”

To commemorate this milestone, the Rotary Club will host a series of celebratory events commencing on May 18, and culminating on May 23, 2025. These events will bring together Rotarians past and present, community leaders, partners, and supporters to reflect on the club’s achievements and outlook towards continued service.

The theme for the special week is “55 Years of Service; Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.”

According to a release from the organisation, over the past 55 years, the Rotary Club has:

raised significant funding for local causes and international initiatives.

contributed to Notable Projects, including Santa round the island, Mark of Excellence and Humanitarian Awards, and the Georgia Scholarship Programme,

partnered with local organizations to support education, health care, and economic development.

sponsored youth programs and leadership initiatives, such as Rotaract/Interact/RYLA.

“This anniversary is more than just a celebration of our history. It’s a moment to reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference,” said Keri Matthew, President of the Montserrat Rotary Club. “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and excited about what the future holds.”

The club invites the community to join the celebration and learn more about its mission and impact.

For event details, please visit their Facebook page. (Rotary Club of Montserrat 7030).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...