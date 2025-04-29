Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) To Return in July

The fifth edition of Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) returns this July.

The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division, with the support of the Montserrat Arts Council, and the Tourism Authority will be producing the event under the theme: CONNECT…EXPAND…THRIVE.

According to a release from the Government Information Unit (GIU), since its inception, PRIME has become Montserrat’s premier platform for showcasing locally made products and services. It has connected fellow entrepreneurs, empowered small businesses to expand their customer base, and thrive by accessing vital support for development. Over the past four years, PRIME has proven to be more than just an expo — it is a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.

This year’s event is expected to take Montserrat’s small businesses to the next level, with a strategic focus on connecting local entrepreneurs with regional and international buyers, support agencies, and export opportunities. The goal is to position Montserrat-made products and services for global reach and to stimulate economic growth through business expansion.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate to be able to connect with potential export partners, agencies, and investors; expand their brand with expert feedback on packaging, labelling, product development, and marketing; and learn how to thrive in an increasingly competitive market with tailored support from both local and international experts.

Pre-Registration Now Open

No fees required. Vendors must express their intent to participate by emailing trade@gov.ms or hoyteljt@gov.ms , calling 1-664-491-2066 or visiting the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division in person.

Following pre-registration, vendors will:

• Participate in a mandatory product inspection

• Implement recommended improvements to products and packaging

• Attend all support workshops hosted in preparation for the event

• Identify any additional support needs for product enhancement

For more information, reach out to the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Team: 1-664-491-2066 or Trade@gov.ms.

