DHL Resumes U.S. Shipments Over USD $800 After Temporary Suspension

DHL Express has resumed shipping high-value packages to the United States, ending a week-long suspension that affected shipments valued over USD $800. The update comes as welcome news for Montserrat residents and businesses who rely on U.S. courier services to receive electronics, appliances, and other personal items through mail forwarding companies.

The temporary suspension, which went into effect on Monday, April 21, 2025, affected business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments addressed to private individuals in the U.S. with a declared value over USD $800. It followed a regulatory change by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that lowered the threshold for formal customs clearance from USD $2,500 to USD $800.

According to DHL, the resulting surge in clearance requirements overwhelmed their systems, prompting the pause to preserve service quality. However, as of Monday, April 28, DHL has lifted the suspension and resumed accepting high-value B2C shipments to the U.S.

“This is great news for our customers on Montserrat who shop online and use our various services,” said Lorraine Lewis, Country Manager for DHL and Operations Manager at Montserrat Shipping Services. “We expect normal operations to resume gradually, though some delays may continue as DHL works through the backlog.”

In a customer update, DHL stated that the new customs clearance threshold has been revised again. Shipments between USD $800 and USD $2,500 can now once again be processed through an expedited informal entry system, reducing delays and paperwork for shippers and receivers alike.

DHL credited “constructive dialogue” with the U.S. government for the resolution, calling the policy change a positive step forward for international trade.

“The U.S. government demonstrated a strong willingness to understand our operational and technical challenges,” DHL noted. “They agreed it was imperative to act quickly in the interest of U.S. consumers.”

Montserrat Shipping Services advises customers to continue monitoring shipment values and consult with their team if they are unsure whether their packages may be affected by customs changes. While service has resumed, shipments over USD $800 may still face transit delays during this recovery period.

For assistance or shipping questions, customers are encouraged to reach out to their local DHL representative.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...