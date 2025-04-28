WINAR to Commence St. Maarten to Montserrat Route in May

The Government of Montserrat announced on Monday, that Winward Islands Airways (WINAIR) will provide twin otter air transportation between Montserrat and St. Maarten over a 12-month period commencing on Friday May 9, 2025.

WINAIR will operate two flights over two days per week on Fridays and Sundays in the first instance. On Fridays the flight will depart St. Maarten at 11:00a.m., arriving in Montserrat at 12noon before returning to St. Maarten at 12:25p.m. On Sundays, WINAIR will depart St. Maarten at approximately 8:30a.m. arriving in Montserrat at approximately 9:30a.m. The flight will then leave Montserrat at 9:55a.m. for the roughly one-hour journey to St. Maarten.

Tickets for travel can be purchased online as of Thursday May 1, 2025 through the Winair web portal www.winair.sx or through any local travel agent. The cost per one way ticket will be USD$148.23 (EC$402.73) and a return ticket will be USD$260.11 (EC$706.70) inclusive of taxes.

Premier Reuben T. Meade stated, “The re-introduction of twin-otter operations on this one-year basis forms part of our plans to improve the reliability, accessibility, and capacity of air transport to and from Montserrat; with the wider aim of increasing visitor arrivals and stimulating economic growth.”

“Re-establishing the St. Maarten gateway is significant in facilitating access to Montserrat through broader regional and international markets. In this regard, WINAIR will be including Montserrat in interline agreements with their partner airlines from the US, UK and the region,” added Premier Meade.

During the one-year period, WINAIR will operate primarily between Montserrat and St. Maarten, and will increase flight frequency as required and agreed with Government of Montserrat. However, during the December and March peak periods, Antigua will be added to the route to allow WINAIR to provide additional airlift support to meet anticipated increased demands.

Travelers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access to Montserrat and listen for additional information on ZJB Radio, follow the Office of the Premier and GIU Facebook pages or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 664-491 3378 or on WhatsApp 664-392-3600.

