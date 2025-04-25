Montserrat Female Entrepreneurs Urged to Apply for US$25,000 Grant Before Deadline Closes

Montserrat’s women entrepreneurs have just two days left to apply for the SheTrades Caribbean Grow and Go Grant Facility, a US$500,000 initiative by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) aimed at helping women-led businesses scale and break into international markets.

Eligible businesswomen can receive up to US$25,000 in non-repayable grant funding, covering 85% of project costs. The remaining 15% must be co-financed by the business itself.

“This is not just another grant – it’s a chance for serious women entrepreneurs on Montserrat to take their businesses to the next level,” said Business Coach Nerissa Golden. “Whether you’re looking to expand, improve your systems, or reach new customers overseas, this support is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.”

Entrepreneurs can choose to apply under one of two streams:

Grow Stream: For businesses already positioned to scale. Funding can go toward things like equipment upgrades, staff training, product development, and acquiring intellectual property.

Go Stream: For firms preparing to enter export markets or grow their international presence. This stream covers activities such as market research, trade show participation, developing marketing materials for international audiences, and upgrading e-commerce platforms.

What You’ll Get

In addition to the funding, selected applicants will join a six-month capacity building programme that includes training, coaching, and mentoring in areas such as logistics, customs navigation, climate resilience, business financing, and international strategy.

Participants may also benefit from discounted shipping through DHL GoTrade, helping to ease the costs of entering new markets.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, you must:

Be a woman-owned or led business in Montserrat or another CDB Borrowing Member Country.

Have been operating for at least two years with supporting financial records.

Be registered with the SheTrades Caribbean Hub (sign up via the CDB website).

Own and operate a business bank account.

Be currently exporting or able to show you’re ready to export.

Provide written commitment to cover 15% of project costs.

All funded activities must be completed within the grant period — no extensions will be given.

Act Now

With the application deadline closing in just two days, Montserratian women business owners are encouraged to act quickly. For full eligibility details and to apply, visit: www.caribank.org/shetrades or contact the team at shetrades@caribank.org.

