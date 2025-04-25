Montserrat Receives Two State-of-the-Art Ambulances from the UK

Montserrat’s emergency response capacity received a major boost with the arrival of two fully equipped ambulances from the United Kingdom, handed over in a brief ceremony today at the Public Works Department (PWD).

Governor Harriet Cross officially handed the keys of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ambulances to Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Ingrid Buffonge. Both officials expressed optimism about the impact the vehicles will have on healthcare delivery across the island.

“These ambulances are not just vehicles; they represent a lifeline for our community,” said Governor Cross. “Their addition underscores the UK’s firm commitment to enhancing healthcare in Montserrat.”

The vehicles, received from the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), are outfitted with advanced features to ensure safer and more effective emergency care. These include a tail-lift to enable wheelchair access, a hydraulic stretcher system, onboard patient monitoring equipment, and internal CCTV for enhanced security and accountability.

Dr Buffonge welcomed the donation, commending the ongoing improvements in Montserrat’s healthcare system.

Chief Fire Officer Vachel Murraine also extended his appreciation to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the donors involved. “We owe our deepest gratitude to the donors for their support and funding. Your commitment to investing in our emergency services is a testament to your belief in the importance of health and safety,” he stated.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The ambulances were made possible through the collaboration of the Governor’s Office in Montserrat, the FCDO in London, the Public Works Department, and the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service.

As part of the ongoing partnership with WMAS, additional training for emergency personnel on island is planned for later this year.

The new additions mark a significant step toward improving the quality and efficiency of pre-hospital care in Montserrat.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...