Harriet Cross Sworn In as Montserrat’s New Governor

In a ceremony marked by warmth, wit, and a clear call to partnership, Harriet Cross was sworn in as Governor of Montserrat during a special sitting of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Having arrived on island the afternoon before, Governor Cross now becomes the fourth woman to serve in the role over the past 21 years.

A Welcome with Wit and Wisdom

Acting Governor Lindorna Sweeney opened the session by welcoming Cross with humour and sincerity. “On behalf of the entire public service and the people of Montserrat, I extend to you our warm and sincere welcome,” she said. “I must warn you though, that our idea of a warm welcome not only includes hiking and sunshine… but I’m told that there’s also quite a bit of warmth in a healthy sampling of our strongest bush rum.”

Sweeney emphasised the significance of Cross’s appointment, describing it as both a diplomatic milestone and an opportunity to deepen collaboration. “With the appointment of a new Governor comes the chance to reaffirm our partnership with the UK, founded on collaboration, cooperation, and change,” she said.

Referencing Cross’s diplomatic work in Trinidad and Boston, Sweeney said, “We welcome your experience and the strength of your network to unlock new avenues to support our sustainable development.”

Speaker, Premier, and Opposition Share the Floor

Speaker of the House Marjorie Smith guided the proceedings and reflected on the historical significance of the moment. “You, Governor Cross, are the fourth female Governor to be appointed to Montserrat within the last twenty-one years,” she said, noting Cross’s previous roles as British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Consul-General in Boston.

Smith pushed back against perceptions that Montserrat lacks capability. “Most, if not all, of our infrastructure was designed and built by local architects and contractors,” she said. “We had and still have the capacity and the competence that need only to be utilised.”

Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis praised Montserrat’s brand of hospitality and invited the Governor to lead with vision and empathy. “Our brand of hospitality is unlike any other you’ll witness throughout the region,” he said. “We believe in our power to shape our own future through education, innovation, creative enterprise, transformational leadership, and civic responsibility.”

Premier Reuben T. Meade, in his typically frank style, said that while Montserrat doesn’t choose its governors, cooperation is non-negotiable. “We don’t choose our governors – our governors are sent. So we work with whoever is sent to us,” he said. “We must also recognise… that ministers of government, by constitution, have certain responsibilities.”

He called for clear boundaries between the Governor and elected officials, particularly during crises. “Emergency situations… must be a shared responsibility,” he said. “It would be difficult if the Governor said to go left and the elected representatives said to go right.”

In a rare moment of personal reflection, Meade recalled a disagreement with former governor Frank Savage and the quiet diplomacy that resolved it. “As a peace offering, Frank sent his driver with a case of wine to my house,” he shared.

More seriously, the Premier spoke about the island’s dependency on external aid and the need to chart a more sustainable course. “Our challenges in Montserrat are not huge. We are small developing island state. We must reduce our reliance on HMG’s annual support. We have to look at building our private sector. Getting foreign direct investment, local investment, investment from the diaspora. And we will seek to work with you to ensure that these things are done.”

A Call for Collaboration

Governor Cross acknowledged the unique challenges Montserrat faces but framed them as surmountable with strategic partnership and a unified vision. “As your governor I pledged to work hand in hand with the premier and cabinet, fostering a relationship built on mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared vision. Together, we will do our utmost to enhance the lives of all Montserratians, ensuring that our actions reflect the needs and aspirations of our community.

“Montserrat is well known for being a safe and kind community. But in turbulent times, we need to work even harder to protect our island. The safety and well being of all citizens will be my top priority. I was impressed to hear if the advances made to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities I want to further reinforce these measures so that Montserrat can boast of being a regional leader, not just in terms of being a low crime island for which you should be rightly proud. But also in terms of having a culture of care and dignity for all.

“Speaking up will strengthen this culture of respect and should become the norm and those who speak up will be heard. Good governance is the cornerstone of a thriving and prosperous society. I know Montserrat is blessed with many dedicated public servants who worked tirelessly. I look forward to getting to know the public service, understanding the challenges you face, while appreciating and strengthening your many skills. Like you, I commit to upholding transparency, accountability and integrity in all my actions.

“Montserrat is an island of much potential. I pledged to support the elected government and local business to drive forward economic growth. Working to engage international finance will also be important part of my role in this growth agenda. We will work together with the UK to prioritise the development of infrastructure, including the new port and hospital, as well as a range of other UK-funded projects, which will open up new opportunities. These projects will not only create jobs and improve lives, but also attract investment, driving our economy forward.

“Access to the island is of course, a critical piece of this economic strategy, and I look forward to working further with the Honourable Premier on this,” Governor Cross stated.

The Road Ahead

Governor Cross is accompanied by her husband, Phil and their two cats. She plans to spend the coming weeks meeting with the public service, community leaders, and opening the new playground completed just before Governor Sarah Tucker left island. She has expressed an interest in experiencing the upcoming festivals including the Calabash Festival in July and Alliouagana Festival of the Word, which takes place in November.

