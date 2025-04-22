New Community Environmental Magazine Launched

As part of its commemoration of Earth Day, Monday April, 22, the Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) launched its new environmental magazine.

“This significant date underscores our commitment to the environment, as we recognise that the people of Montserrat are our greatest strength and are vital to fostering a vibrant community and a sustainable planet,” said Nicole Fagan, Product Development Officer for the MTA.

The Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative CESI Magazine is a youth-led monthly publication dedicated to showcasing the voices and perspectives of young activists and environmental advocates from Montserrat.

A release from the authority said the magazine’s contributors are all passionate individuals actively engaged in initiatives to preserve Montserrat’s natural resources and promote eco-friendly practices within the community.

“This magazine is an initiative of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, which shares our vision of amplifying local voices and facilitating meaningful discussions about environmental stewardship,” said Rosetta West-Gerald, the MTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “The magazines’ primary objective is to highlight the contributions of community members and local environmental leaders, creating a platform for awareness and action.”

Journalist and CESI mentor, Keyola Green is the Editor-in-Chief. The inaugural edition features inspiring articles, interviews with local leaders, and innovative ideas for creating a healthier planet.

Follow the Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative (CESI) and CESI Magazine on Instagram and Facebook @Montserrattourismauthority. Read the new magazine here.

