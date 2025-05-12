Dominican Dr. Billy Brian Seaman Appointed Deputy Financial Secretary in Montserrat

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Billy Brian Seaman as Montserrat’s new Deputy Financial Secretary. He officially assumed the role on May 1, 2025, and is already working alongside Financial Secretary Kenya Lee and the wider ministry team at what has been described as a pivotal time for the island’s financial transformation.

Dr. Seaman’s appointment supports the Government of Montserrat’s ongoing efforts to modernise public financial management, improve procurement systems, and advance sustainable development goals.

Originally from Dominica, Dr. Seaman brings over a decade of leadership experience in public finance, procurement, legal regulation, and strategic management. He has led major regional initiatives to improve institutional performance, fiscal accountability, and public service delivery across the Caribbean.

“Dr. Seaman is already working closely with the Financial Secretary and the wider Ministry team, providing valuable leadership and technical support at a critical time,” the Ministry said in a release.

A seasoned professional with a strong academic background, Dr. Seaman holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a research focus on international diversification strategies in financial services. He also holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Banking and Financial Law, an MBA, and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

In addition to his public sector work, he is a successful entrepreneur and vocal advocate for ethical, data-driven leadership.

The Government of Montserrat has welcomed Dr. Seaman to the senior leadership team and expressed confidence in his ability to support the island’s fiscal stability, institutional reform, and capacity development. His appointment is for an initial period of one year.

