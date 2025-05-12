Montserrat Embraces Movement for Health in Vibrant Workplace Wellness Drive

Government offices, schools, health centres, and private organisations across Montserrat laced up their sneakers and stepped away from their desks on Friday, May 9, in a spirited celebration of Move for Health Day. Led by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the island-wide wellness initiative encouraged teams to get active together, highlighting the importance of daily movement in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Staff at the Governor’s Office were among the first to hit the pavement, trading formal footwear for trainers to take a post-lunch stroll around the Government Headquarters compound. “Today, 11 of us from the Governor’s Office traded our usual work shoes for sneakers and hit the pavement for a post-lunch stroll around Government Headquarters!” the team shared on social media. “It was a great way to stretch our legs, clear our minds, and connect as a team.”

They also issued a friendly challenge: “We had a blast, and we’re encouraging other offices to join in! Let’s keep the momentum going and make movement a regular part of our workday.”

From government departments to schools and utilities, the call was answered in full. Videos and photos flooded social media as teams from the Financial Intelligence Unit, Montserrat Tourism Authority, Montserrat Social Security, Attorney General’s Chambers, Montserrat Utilities Limited, and Glendon Hospital all joined in the fun.

The movement spread to the education sector, with lively participation from students at St. Augustine Primary School, Brades Nursery School, and other educational institutions. Health Centres across the island also got involved, using the opportunity to educate the public on how regular movement can prevent chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes.

Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, though attending the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Conference abroad, submitted a video of herself doing jumping jacks to show her support for the initiative.

Submissions were encouraged on the Ministry’s Facebook page, where participants could enter to win prizes in two categories: the most colleagues moving together, and the most social media likes. Winners will be announced on May 23.

“Amazing submissions today for Move for Health Day!” the Ministry of Health posted. “Encourage your friends and coworkers to like like like… While we wait, keep on moving for health!”

The campaign not only spotlighted the benefits of physical activity but also fostered camaraderie and workplace morale, bringing together people across departments and sectors for a common, healthy goal. With such energetic engagement, the ministry hopes this will spark a long-term culture of wellness in Montserrat’s workplaces.

Watch the engaging promotional videos on the ministry’s Facebook here.

