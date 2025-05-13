Chantel Hussey Promoted to Superintendent in the RMPS

Inspector Chantel Hussey has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police, announced the Royal Montserrat Police Service on Tuesday.

A statement from the RMPS said “Superintendent Hussey has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication throughout her tenure with the RMPS. From spearheading safeguarding operations and enhancing community policing strategies to driving policy reform and strengthening operational readiness, she has been a champion of excellence and integrity in service.”

“Her vision for the RMPS is future-focused, community-powered, and digitally enabled, positioning the service to meet the evolving needs of Montserrat. We are confident that, under her leadership, the RMPS will continue to grow as a trusted, innovative, and partnership-driven organization committed to public safety and national development,” the statement continued.

RMPS Commissioner Mark Payne added that “Montserrat should be proud of their homegrown officer. It is great to see Superintendent Hussey moving up through the ranks – she is a role model for others. I have huge confidence that she will continue to develop and succeed in her role.”

Superintendent Hussey joined the RMPS on July 22, 2005. As a constable she served in the traffic department and then the CID, during which she attained promotion to the rank of Sergeant. As a Sergeant she was in Community Beat and then Beat and Patrol, where she assisted the Marine Unit/Immigration and other departments. She worked in Immigration before she moved to the Safeguarding Unit, where she attained the rank of Inspector leading the service in protecting our most vulnerable in the community.

Hussey has been acting Superintendent of Police since May 2024. She is also vice chair of the Royal Montserrat Police and Fire Association of Women in Policing, which was launched in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...