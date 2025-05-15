Speaker of Montserrat Legislative Assembly Attends Speakers’ Conference 2025

The Speaker of the Montserrat Legislative Assembly, Mrs. Marjorie Smith, is currently attending the fourth Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference 2025 in London, accompanied by Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. Judith Baker. This prestigious event brings together speakers from across the Commonwealth to engage in critical discussions on topics of mutual interest and concern.

The conference is proving invaluable as participants explore key issues shaping parliamentary democracy, including:

Artificial Intelligence – Establishing best practices in parliamentary democracy

– Establishing best practices in parliamentary democracy Presiding and Proceedings

Keeping Democracy Running

Sharing Best Practices as Speakers

Digital Content – Capturing content to mark historic days in the Overseas Territories

Speaker Smith has emphasised the significance of this gathering, highlighting that the wealth of information shared will greatly assist in modernising legislative processes in Montserrat. Furthermore, she noted that the opportunity to network is vital for fostering cooperation and advancing the development of parliaments within the Overseas Territories.

The Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of parliamentary governance, ensuring that democratic institutions remain effective, innovative, and representative of the people they serve.

