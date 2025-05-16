Statistics Department to Begin Household Budgetary Survey in June

The Statistics Department of Montserrat (SDM), under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, will be conducting the 2025 Household Budgetary Survey – Survey of Living Conditions (HBS-SLC) next month.

Under the slogan “Tracking Spending, Understanding Living”, the HBS-SLC is a comprehensive survey that combines data collection on household income and expenditure with living conditions.

A release from the SDM said the primary objective of the HBS-SLC is to gather reliable data on household income, expenditure, and

consumption patterns, along with insights into living conditions across Montserrat. The survey will be conducted with a randomly selected sample of 860 households.

From June to November 30, 2025, highly trained enumerators will visit these selected households to administer the HBS-SLC questionnaire using a tablet device, the release added.

The information gathered will be a source of valuable data to inform policy decisions, enhance social and economic planning, and support sustainable development on Montserrat, the SDM noted.

The Statistics Department of Montserrat urges all selected households to cooperate fully with enumerators and to respond truthfully and completely to all questions.

For more details about the upcoming HBS-SLC, click on the link below.

statistics.gov.ms/.subjects/social-anddemographi-statistics/.housing-and-household/.household-budget-survey-2025-hbs/.

