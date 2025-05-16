Free Cat and Dog Vaccine and Clinic Saturdays in May

Starting tomorrow, May 17 from 9 AM to 3 PM in Brades, there will be free cat and dog vaccine wellness clinics.

According to the Montserrat Animal Protection Society (MAPS), the project is being delivered in association with Governor Harriet Cross and Minister of Agriculture John Osborne.

MAPS said that working together with their generous donors, they are able to provide a variety of veterinary services for cats and dogs free of charge.

Pet owners can access the following vaccines and services:

*Rabies

*Distemper & Parvovirus+

*Feline Leukemia

*Microchipping

*Flea and Tick Topical Treatments

*Vouchers for Low/No Cost Spay and Neuter Services

Weekly clinics will be held every Saturday in May from 9AM to 3PM at the Office of Dr. Shadd Antoine (located on the road below the Government of Montserrat’s Lands and Survey Department). The public is asked to be patient as MAPS gauges the demand for the service.

The animal charity extended its appreciation to the Cal Morgan, CEO Atlanta Humane Society, Eliza and Emma Doucet – For the Love of Llama Project, and Sandy Pompey for their donations of supplies and funds to assist with the delivery of these vital services.

MAPS extended a special thank you to veterinarians Dr. Shadd Antoine and Dr. Ronnette Bowen for their assistance with this project.

For more information, contact 664-491-5061 or WhatsApp +1 7069499745.

