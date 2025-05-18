Flash Flooding Hits Montserrat After Five Hours of Heavy Rain

Emergency teams are working to restore access to roads across Montserrat caused by flash floods following more than five hours of continuous rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, 18 May 2025. The persistent downpour, caused by an active trough system over the Leeward Islands, left roads blocked and the Belham Valley impassable.

According to the latest update from the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), the Flash Flood Warning has been downgraded to a Flash Flood Watch. However, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant as the trough continues to produce periodic heavy showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Public safety advisories issued by the DMCA have confirmed that the three crossings of the Belham Valley River are currently impassable due to lahars (mudflows) triggered by the intense rainfall. The agency has strongly warned residents of Isle Bay Hill and Woodsville, along with sand miners and the general public, not to attempt crossing the river, citing dangerous conditions that could sweep away or disable vehicles.

Emergency contacts have been issued for residents south of the Belham Valley: Kelvin White at 495-4886 and Astrid Wade at 496-5188.

In the north, concerns have also emerged about the structural integrity of land near Carr’s Bay junction. The DMCA reported that the area near the shops, tables, and benches is undermining due to flooding. “The ground is unstable and there is a serious risk of further collapse, which could pose a significant danger to life and safety,” the agency warned.

Motorists across the island have been urged to stay off the roads to allow the Public Works Department to clear landslides, road blockages, and flooding hazards. Inspections and clean-up efforts are ongoing in affected areas, including Carr’s Bay, where road undermining remains a serious concern.

Premier Reuben T. Meade and members of his team were seen on the ground Sunday morning, assessing damage in the Carr’s Bay–Little Bay area. The Premier has not yet issued a public statement, but the visible presence of his administration suggests the situation is being closely monitored.

The DMCA is calling on the public to act responsibly and follow all safety guidance. Residents in vulnerable locations are advised to prepare to move to higher ground if conditions worsen or a Flash Flood Warning is reinstated.

With more showers expected into the evening and overnight, officials stress that this is not the time for complacency. Roads are slick and conditions may deteriorate quickly.

“Please stay put if where you’re located is safe until the situation improves,” the DMCA advised. Updates will continue to be provided through official channels.

