New Bank of Montserrat Limited General Manager Announced

Bank of Montserrat Limited announced on Monday, the appointment of Josephine George as its new General Manager, with her tenure commencing on June 1, 2025.

Mrs. George brings over three decades of invaluable experience spanning both public and private sectors. Her extensive background encompasses strategic leadership, financial management, human resource management and organizational transformation, particularly within small island territories. For the past 15 years, she worked in the banking industry, the last seven years of which she served as Managing Director of Bank of St Helena Ltd, the island’s only indigenous bank.

During her time in St Helena, Mrs. George was instrumental in leading transformative projects that modernized the island’s banking services, broadened financial inclusion, and significantly reshaped the territory’s banking sector.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to this role,” Mrs. George said. “I am truly looking forward to working alongside the dedicated team at Bank of Montserrat Limited. I’m also eager to meet our customers and stakeholders to listen and learn from their experiences.

I hope to bring value through my background and experience to build on the strong foundation already in place to drive future growth and development.”

Ms. George holds a Chartered Banker MBA with Distinction from Bangor University in Wales, UK, alongside further professional qualifications in business, leadership, and human resources management.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mrs. George to the Bank as our new General Manager,” stated Dalton Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with her and the team, as she leads the continuation of the Bank’s digital transformation and sustained growth.”

This appointment signifies an exciting new phase for the Bank as it continues to build on recent record earnings results to strengthen its position as a trusted financial institution dedicated to supporting the growth and resilience of Montserrat’s economy.

About Bank of Montserrat Limited

Bank of Montserrat Limited is Montserrat’s national bank which was founded in May 1988. Bank of Montserrat Limited plays a pivotal role in empowering communities and enriching lives through its social programmes. Through these programmes, the Bank endeavours to create impactful change within the communities that it serves. The Bank’s social programmes focus on health and wellness, education, culture, community support & development and sports.

