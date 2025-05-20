Volcano Anniversary to Be Marked by Montserratians Worldwide

Montserratians around the globe are preparing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Soufrière Hills Volcano eruption with a series of events spanning from London to Florida and back home to the Emerald Isle.
In London, a Thanksgiving Service will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and transportation is being arranged to ensure as many members of the UK Montserratian community can attend as possible. Coaches will depart from Birmingham (£25 per person; contact Keithly on 07903 705615) and Manchester (£35 per person; contact Dulcy on 07547 041069). Those living in other cities are encouraged to contact the Montserrat Government UK Office on 07547 041069 or 020 3831 3884 to register interest, as more travel options may be added based on demand.
Just weeks later, Chestnuts Park in North London will come alive for the Montserrat Festival UK on Saturday, July 19, 2025. With attendees travelling in from across the UK, the US, and the Caribbean, organisers promise a full day of family-friendly fun, live performances, and authentic Montserratian culture. Activities will include face painting and bounce houses for children, music from gospel and international artists, and vendor stalls offering Caribbean cuisine and crafts. Tickets are available now at www.montserratfestivaluk.com.
Across the Atlantic, Florida’s Vizcaya Park in Miramar will host the Caribbean Fusion Gospel Fest on Saturday, September 6, 2025. This US-based commemoration will spotlight the strength and resilience of Montserratians who resettled in the diaspora—especially in South Florida—after the 1995 eruptions. The festival will feature steel pan music, top DJs, kid-friendly activities, Caribbean food including goatwater and jerk chicken, and free entry for children under 10. Gospel artists from Montserrat, Jamaica, Guyana, Haiti and beyond will take the stage in a showcase of Caribbean unity. Tickets go on sale this Friday at caribbeanfusiongospelfest.com .
Meanwhile, the centrepiece of the SHV30 commemorations will take place in Montserrat itself. SHV30, scheduled for July 14 – 18, 2025, will bring together scientists, disaster risk experts, and policymakers for a five-day programme of presentations, field trips, and panel discussions. Organised by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, the conference will reflect on three decades of eruption, research, and resilience.
Running alongside these events will be the annual Calabash Festival, from July 18 – 27, 2025. Coordinated by the Montserrat Arts Council, the festival is expected to incorporate the usual slate of activities – Neighbourly Day, the Sir George Irish Lecture, a Grand Food Fair, and the CalaSplash summer fete. This year’s edition will take on special significance as the island marks three decades since volcanic activity reshaped its future. The festival will again close with the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), celebrating local products and entrepreneurs.
Together, these events reflect a global moment of remembrance, reconnection, and resilience, honouring Montserrat’s journey since volcanic activity began in 1995, which continues to have an impact in the lives of Montserratians and those who love the island, at home and abroad.
