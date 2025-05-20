Cllr Margaret Greer Sworn in as Mayor of Enfield

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Councillor Margaret Greer was officially sworn in as the new Mayor of Enfield during the Full Annual Council meeting at Enfield Civic Centre. Among those in attendance to witness the historic occasion was Keima Allen, trustee of the Montserrat Progressive Peoples Association (MOPPA), who hailed the moment as a proud milestone for the wider Montserratian and Caribbean community in the UK.

Cllr Greer, who succeeds Cllr Mohammad Islam in the role, brings a deeply rooted commitment to community and public service. Born and raised in Hackney, she represents a legacy of resilience and cultural pride. Her mother emigrated from Montserrat in the late 1950s, and the family has lived in the area for over 65 years.

In her inaugural speech, Mayor Greer expressed gratitude and pride in being chosen to serve the borough she called “great, vibrant, and diverse.” She outlined a vision rooted in faith, compassion, and unity.

“I am committed to serving the people of Enfield to the best of my abilities with faith, compassion and devotion to our community,” she said. “I promise to ensure that every resident feels seen, heard, and valued.”

Highlighting the importance of community wellbeing, she added, “Community is not just about where we live; it’s about how we support, uplift and empower each other through healthy living, well-being in accessing services for cultural need and activities.”

Mayor Greer also pledged her support for local organisations and charities working on the frontlines of service delivery, particularly those supporting vulnerable and underserved populations.

In keeping with tradition, the Mayor has chosen three charities to champion throughout her term:

Enfield Sickle Cell Society, which runs a support group at North Middlesex University Hospital;

Enfield Black Heritage Hub, a grassroots organisation in Edmonton working with hard-to-reach communities;

Macmillan Cancer Support, recognised for its dedicated network of Enfield-based fundraising volunteers.

Cllr Nelly Gyosheva will serve as Deputy Mayor for the 2025–2026 municipal year. Together, they are expected to attend over 500 engagements, representing the borough at events and supporting local initiatives.

MOPPA trustee Keima Allen extended warm congratulations on behalf of the Montserratian community, calling it a remarkable achievement and a testament to Councillor Greer’s unwavering dedication to public service. Allen further expressed anticipation for the positive impact Mayor Greer will undoubtedly make in her new role.

Mayor Greer’s leadership marks a new chapter in Enfield’s civic life, with her heritage, values, and inclusive vision resonating across the borough and beyond.

