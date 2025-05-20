MOPPA’s Family Fun Day Returns This August

The scent of Caribbean spices in the air. The sound of soca and reggae pulsing from the speakers. Children laughing, masqueraders dancing, and neighbours reconnecting. That’s the atmosphere the Montserrat Progressive People’s Association (MOPPA) promises to bring to life at its upcoming Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Held at the Grace Organisation Community Centre on Pretoria Road, London N17 8DX (formerly the Irish Centre), this celebration of culture, community, and connection will run from 1PM to 9PM. It’s an open invitation to the Montserratian diaspora and wider Caribbean family to come together and enjoy a joyful summer send-off.

On the entertainment lineup: crowd favourite DJ Dymonz, ready to keep the vibes high all day long, and masquerade dancers bringing the colour and energy of Montserrat’s cultural traditions. There’ll be food trucks, refreshments, and plenty of raffle prizes to be won. Families can look forward to arts and crafts, and children under 12 get in free.

Entry is just £5, and tickets are available now at mjpromotions.co.uk. For vendor opportunities or more information, contact Colette on 07956 961 009. Full event details can be found at www.moppauk.org.

Whether you’re reconnecting with old friends or introducing the next generation to Montserratian culture, MOPPA’s Family Fun Day is the place to be this August. Save the date—and bring the whole family.

