Emerald United Club UK’s Montserrat Heritage Day 2025 is June 28

The colours, flavours, and rhythms of Montserrat will take centre stage in London on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as the Emerald United Club UK presents Montserrat Heritage Day at its new location: Mulberry Academy Woodside, White Hart Lane, Wood Green, N22 5QJ.

Running from 1PM until late, the event invites the Montserratian diaspora and friends of the island to come together under the theme “Honouring Our Roots, Embracing Our Future.”

Attendees can expect:

Delicious Montserratian food, treats, and drinks

Traditional music and masquerade performances

Cultural exhibits and family-friendly games

Organisers encourage everyone to dress in their cultural best and show off their Montserratian pride as the venue transforms into a vibrant celebration of the Emerald Isle’s heritage.

Entry is £5, with free admission for children under 12.

For more information, contact Vaughn Barzey at 0774 0361 748. For vendor bookings or volunteer inquiries, reach out to Marjorie Lewis at 0745 9426 102.

Mark your calendars as it’s going to be a lively day of culture, community, and connection!

