Rotary Club Donates Sensory Boards to Support Early Childhood Development

The Rotary Club of Montserrat recently donated 12 Sensory Boards to several early childhood development centres across Montserrat. The donation is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting inclusive education and child development.

A press release from the club said that the Sensory Boards are “designed to engage children through touch, sound, and visual stimulation, are especially beneficial for young learners, including those with developmental delays or sensory processing challenges. Each board includes a variety of textures, interactive components, and vibrant colours tailored to stimulate cognitive and motor skills in a safe, playful way.”

“This initiative reflects our club’s deep belief in the power of early education and inclusivity,” said Keri Matthew, President of the club. “By providing these sensory tools, we hope to foster a love for learning and help every child thrive, regardless of their individual needs.”

The boards were donated to six local centres, including the Lookout and Brades Nursery Schools, as well as the St. John’s, Lookout and Salem Day Care Centres. Early childhood Educators and Caregivers have praised the project as a meaningful contribution to their teaching environments.

This donation is part of the Rotary Club’s broader focus on Education, Health, and Community well-being. The club continues to seek opportunities to support local youth and welcomes partnerships with organisations that share this vision.

