Montserrat and St. Maarten Tourism Agencies Collaborating on Inter-Island Travel Promotions

The revival of scheduled air service between Montserrat and St. Maarten is more than just a route reopening. It marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between two island nations determined to revitalise inter-island travel and mutual economic opportunity.

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have joined forces to promote a shared vision: using the renewed WINAIR route to strengthen connections between their islands through tourism, culture, and commerce. According to a release from the STB, the two agencies will work collaboratively under the theme “The Spirit of St. Maarten and the Soul of Montserrat”. Both agencies are working together to highlight the distinct experiences each destination offers while encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore the other.

With twice-weekly WINAIR flights now in place on Fridays and Sundays, the agencies are rolling out joint campaigns aimed at increasing movement between the islands for leisure, family visits, and cultural exchange.

The new service also positions both Montserrat and St. Maarten to benefit from greater tourism spend, shared events, and the kind of cross-border visitor flow that can drive growth in hospitality, retail, and transport sectors on both islands. Their aligned messaging will highlight everything from Montserrat’s serene eco-tourism to St. Maarten’s bustling markets and nightlife, tapping into both Caribbean wanderlust and diaspora curiosity.

Tickets are available for purchase since Thursday, May 1, 2025, via the WINAIR website at www.winair.sx or through local travel agents. Special fares are set at USD $148.23 (EC $402.73) one-way and USD $260.11 (EC $706.70) round-trip, inclusive of taxes.

