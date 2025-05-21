Ayanna Irish Brings Star Power and Soul to City Winery NYC

Get ready for powerhouse vocals, Caribbean flair, and undeniable stage presence when Ayanna Irish and Friends hit the stage at City Winery NYC on Monday, June 30 at 8PM.

Ayanna Irish was practically born in the spotlight. Hailing from a family of musicians, her father being the legendary Montserratian composer and scholar Dr. George Irish, Ayanna’s path to the stage started early. At just five years old, she was learning classical piano and by six, she was already sitting Royal School of Music exams. A year later, she was singing in a family quartet, opening shows for her dad’s concerts. The stage has been her playground ever since.

By the time she was nine, Ayanna was wowing audiences at church and school events, and it quickly became clear that this wasn’t just raw talent, it was the start of something big. Voice lessons and performance training followed, along with a trail of music competition wins and standout appearances. She went on to study Music at City College, CUNY, sharpening her craft and setting her sights on bigger stages.

Ayanna’s career has been anything but ordinary. She’s sung the U.S. National Anthem for the Brooklyn Nets more than 20 times (and got awarded for it), recorded Montserrat’s national song Motherland, and worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Kanye West on the Mission Impossible soundtrack to Jadakiss on his single Can’t Stop Me. She even caught the attention of Patti LaBelle, who invited her on tour and called her “the future of music.”

Her resume doesn’t stop there. Ayanna has performed at The Staples Center for George Lopez’s Haiti charity concert, opened shows featuring Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart, and Ricky Martin, and is currently touring with the legendary Booker T. Jones. Her vocals are featured on his track “Baby,” and she’s got a brand-new single “Dear Friend” featuring Talib Kweli dropping in June 2025. You can also hear her on Kweli’s recent release You Are My Everything.

Ayanna’s career is a blend of powerhouse vocals, cultural pride, and relentless hustle—and she’s just getting started. Whether she’s performing in front of thousands or recording heartfelt tracks in the studio, Ayanna brings the kind of energy and artistry that turns listeners into lifelong fans.

Don’t miss your chance to catch her live. Ayanna Irish and Friends take the stage at City Winery NYC on Monday, June 30. This is one show you’ll want to be front and centre for. Get tickets here.

