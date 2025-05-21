Police Restrict Access to Carr’s Bay Cemetery Area Due to Erosion Risk

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has issued a public advisory warning residents and visitors to avoid the area adjacent to Carr’s Bay Cemetery following significant ground instability caused by water erosion.

Montserrat experienced flash flooding on the weekend from heavy showers across the North East Caribbean, which resulted in significant damage across the island, with Carr’s Bay being one of the most heavily impacted areas.

According to the advisory, issued on Monday, May 20, 2025, the affected zone lies southwest of the Carr’s Bay junction, near the former Nosca Complex. Authorities report that the land has become dangerously unstable, with the potential for sudden collapse posing a serious threat to life and property.

“This area has been significantly affected by water erosion, resulting in unstable ground that may collapse without warning,” the RMPS stated. “We are urging everyone to refrain from entering the area until it is declared safe.”

Law enforcement officials have erected warning signs and physical barriers around the perimeter and are calling on the public to adhere to these safety measures. Any signs of further erosion or land movement should be reported immediately.

The police have also made it clear that anyone found breaching the restricted zone could face legal consequences, including detention for obstructing public safety efforts.

“These restrictions are enacted to protect both the public and emergency response teams,” the advisory added. “The area will remain off-limits until a full safety assessment is completed and the ground is deemed stable.”

The RMPS confirmed that law enforcement and emergency personnel will continue monitoring the site and provide updates as the situation develops.

Residents are urged to take the advisory seriously and cooperate with safety protocols as assessments continue.

