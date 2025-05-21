Recovery in Motion After Flash Floods Across Montserrat

Montserrat’s emergency response and public infrastructure teams are deep into recovery mode following the weekend’s flash floods, which swept through several areas, including the critical Delta Petroleum facility. Despite the significant damage to the road infrastructure, by later Monday, the island was already showing signs of remarkable progress.

Premier Reuben T. Meade confirmed that fuel distribution is back on track after one of the essential tanker trucks was repaired and operational.

“There is no shortage of fuel on island. It was just a matter of getting those trucks up and running,” the premier said on ZJB Radio.

Delta Petroleum Bounces Back

Much of the recovery spotlight has been on Delta Petroleum, whose office and facilities were severely impacted by a sudden six-foot water surge. The force of the flood, driven by multiple rivers converging just above the site, overwhelmed the area.

“We had 11 inches of water in the office itself, and the office is elevated,” Meade explained. “All of their checkbooks, a lot of their files were wet. But by Monday morning, Delta was operational again.”

The company flew in technicians from across the region to support clean-up and repair. Volunteers, including members of the Defense Force, police and fire services, and even civilian crews, worked through the weekend.

“Delta couldn’t have done this without help from the emergency services, public workers and the private sector. Their quick action was crucial,” Meade said.

Preparing for the Hurricane Season

Radio host Basil Chambers raised concerns about the facility’s vulnerability heading into hurricane season. Meade acknowledged that while long-term solutions, such as relocating Delta, are under consideration, the current focus must be on strengthening existing defenses.

Short-term mitigation may include structures similar to the gabion baskets once used near Fort Ghaut in Plymouth, designed to handle high water flow.

Work is also scheduled to begin soon at Murphy’s Corner, near the entrance to Little Bay, to improve drainage and widen the road as the area has been identified as another flood risk.

Responding to Criticism

Addressing online criticism about inadequate river and gut clearing, Meade was blunt.

“There are a lot of Facebook intellectuals out there,” he said. “This was not a normal event. We clear rivers as far as we can every year. But you can’t go into the mountains to chop down trees or stop runoff from rain.”

He explained that more development has increased runoff, and while the government can design for major weather events, mitigating extreme cases comes with exponentially higher costs.

“You could spend millions and still get caught out by a one-in-a-hundred-year storm,” he said. “Even in the UK and the US, places flood. The difference is, in Montserrat, we’re back on our feet within 24 hours.”

Recognising Frontline Workers

Throughout his remarks, Meade repeatedly praised the emergency workers, civil servants, and volunteers who sprang into action to reopen roads, clear blocked culverts, and restore essential services.

“People were doing yeoman’s work,” he said. “From Carr’s Bay to Runaway Ghaut, teams were out late into the night clearing debris.”

ZJB Radio’s Basil Chambers, who conducted the interview noted the community spirit on display, recalling seeing workers clearing debris outside St. Augustine School. Meade, ever hands-on, stopped to give them masks to protect against dust and commended their effort.

“It’s important that leaders are present,” he said. “If I wasn’t out there on Sunday, Delta wouldn’t have been up by Monday. When you’re on the ground, you can help get things done.”

With hurricane season looming, Meade emphasised the need for careful documentation and engineering assessments to support future resilience funding. But for now, he’s focused on the progress already made.

