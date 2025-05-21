Rotary Club Montserrat Launches Cedric Osborne Scholarship to Support Future Leaders

Rotary Club of Montserrat has launched the Cedric Osborne Scholarship Award, a new educational initiative to support promising students in their pursuit of academic success and leadership development. Named in memory of the late Cedric Osborne, who was a charter member of the club, respected Rotarian, and dedicated community leader, the scholarship celebrates his enduring legacy of service, mentorship, and commitment to youth empowerment.

According to Michelle Cassell, Membership Director of the Rotary Club, the Cedric Osborne Scholarship will take a two-pronged approach to support students annually: rewarding high academic achievers and assisting students who face financial and academic challenges.

Two-Fold Focus: Academic Excellence and Support

1. Academic Excellence Award

This award will go to the top-performing male and female students in Fourth Form preparing to sit the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams in the following academic year.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be in Fourth Form (Grade 10), preparing for CXC/CSEC exams in May/June 2026.

Must have passed at least six subjects, including English and Mathematics, or maintained an average of 85% or higher in the previous academic year.

Must be the top-performing male and female students based on cumulative grades and a school recommendation.

Must demonstrate leadership, discipline, and active involvement in school or community activities.

Award Benefits:

A monetary scholarship to cover the cost of all registered CXC subjects.

A plaque or certificate of achievement.

2. Mathematics Support Award

This award targets students in Fourth or Fifth Form who show academic potential but are struggling in Mathematics and face financial hardship.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a current Fourth or Fifth Form student.

Demonstrates financial need (supported by a letter from a parent, guardian, or school counsellor).

Currently achieving below 60% in Mathematics but shows effort and potential for improvement.

Must be recommended by a Mathematics teacher or school administrator.

Award Benefits:

Financial assistance for tutoring, school fees, or educational materials.

Access to mentorship or additional academic support in Mathematics.

Recognition certificate.

Application Process

Students may apply directly or be nominated by their schools. All applications must include supporting documentation. A Rotary-appointed committee will review submissions and select recipients based on merit, need, and alignment with the scholarship’s mission.

The inaugural recipients will be announced in June 2025 at the close of the academic year, pending final term results.

Honouring a Legacy

The late Cedric Osborne is remembered not only for his visionary leadership within Rotary but also for his deep belief in the transformative power of education. The scholarship fund was established with the consent of the Osborne family and is supported by contributions from Rotary members and community partners.

The Rotary Club invites the public, especially friends and supporters of Rotary, to contribute to the scholarship fund and continue Cedric Osborne’s mission of nurturing the next generation of leaders through opportunity and mentorship.

