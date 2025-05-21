Montserrat Officials Attend UK Overseas Territories Disaster Management Conference in Miami

Three representatives from Montserrat are attending the annual UK Overseas Territories Disaster Management Conference, which began on Tuesday in Miami and runs through Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Montserrat is represented by Samuel Paice, Head of the Governor’s Office; Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan, Director of the Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA); and Shirlian Queeley, the agency’s Information and Education Officer.

The conference brings together disaster management leaders and stakeholders from across the UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) to strengthen emergency preparedness, share best practices, and enhance collaboration.

This year’s event places strong emphasis on building resilience in the face of increasingly complex threats, from natural disasters to climate-related risks. According to the organisers, the core focus areas include:

Building capacity within local disaster agencies

Improving coordination among emergency stakeholders

Promoting innovation in disaster preparedness

Developing strategies to boost community resilience

Lt. Col. Ryan and his team are expected to engage in knowledge-sharing sessions, explore opportunities for technical cooperation, and identify resources to bolster Montserrat’s emergency response systems.

The UKOTs Disaster Management Conference is a key annual event supported by the UK Government to ensure its overseas territories are equipped to manage crises effectively while fostering greater regional cooperation.

