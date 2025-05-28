Ministry of BUILT Surpasses Targets, Prioritises Energy Security

The Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour and Transportation (BUILT) delivered a slate of projects in the 2024–25 fiscal year, exceeding financial targets and advancing major capital works despite operational and funding constraints.

Formerly the Ministry of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy (MCWLE), the Ministry’s latest annual report said total revenue surpassed projections by 7.8%, reaching $2.32 million. Programme execution exceeded 99% across all divisions, with overall budget execution at 96.26%. Key drivers included improved arrears collection on licenses and increased demand for mechanical services.

Infrastructure maintenance was a focal point, with $7 million spent on critical works including drainage, road patching, and shutter installations. Government buildings such as the Salem Police Station and Brades Primary School underwent major repairs, while over 1.2 km of road was upgraded and 250 metres of guardrails installed.

In energy, the report shows that renewable penetration reached 44% during peak conditions. The 750kW Solar PV and Battery Storage Project and LED retrofitting of government buildings under the RESEMBID programme contributed to significant energy efficiency gains. Electric vehicle uptake also doubled, reaching 3.9% of registered vehicles.

Labour reforms advanced as consultations on implementing a national minimum wage progressed. Apprenticeship programmes were initiated in mechanical services, targeting school leavers and technical trainees.

The Ministry confirmed that 2025/26 priorities include expanding renewable energy generation by 2MW, advancing sewage plant design in Look Out, and modernising airport and port infrastructure. Other goals include digitalising vehicle registration and strengthening public sector governance.

Despite persistent challenges such as contractor tax compliance and limited maintenance budgets, the Ministry maintained a strong delivery pace. “This report confirms BUILT’s commitment to achieving Montserrat’s development goals through strategic action, sound stewardship, and responsive service delivery,” it concludes.

Read the full report here.

