St. Augustine Primary Launches Radiothon to Mark 150 Years of Excellence

St. Augustine Primary School is calling on the Montserratian community at home and abroad to rally in support of its mission to continue delivering quality education, as it hosts a special fundraising radiothon on Friday, May 31 at 11AM.

Broadcast live on ZJB Radio at 95.5 and 88.3 FM, the radiothon is part of the school’s celebrations to mark 150 years of excellence in education. The event aims to raise vital funds to support ongoing programmes and improvements at the island’s only Catholic primary school.

Supporters can donate and pledge their support by calling on-air at (664) 491-7227 or 9064, or off-air at (664) 493-4768. Donations will also be accepted via WhatsApp at (664) 496-2885.

Funds can be paid directly into the school’s account at the Bank of Montserrat, account number 651-8989. Donations are accepted via the Bank of Montserrat mobile app, Neteller transfer, direct deposit, and US or Pound Sterling wire transfers.

Organisers say the event is a chance for alumni, parents, and well-wishers to give back to an institution that has played a pivotal role in shaping generations of Montserratians. “Help keep St. Augustine Primary School alive for another 150 years,” the school urged in its campaign.

More details and updates can be found on Facebook at @StAugustineSchoolMNI.

