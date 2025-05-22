Miramar to Kick Off Caribbean American Heritage Month with Tribute to Montserratian Resilience

The City of Miramar is celebrating Caribbean pride with the official Kick-Off Celebration for Caribbean American Heritage Month on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 6PM to 8PM at the Miramar City Hall Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place.

Hosted by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards, the event will feature steel drum music, moko jumbies, live performances, Caribbean food samples, and more.

This year’s celebration also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Montserrat volcano eruption—a disaster that led to the displacement of thousands of Montserratians, many of whom resettled in South Florida. While precise population figures are not available, U.S. Census data shows that Montserratian ancestry remains present in Florida, and Miramar is among the cities where the diaspora has maintained an active cultural presence.

Attendees can expect a vibrant evening highlighting the diverse cultures of the Caribbean while recognising the resilience of the Montserratian people.

Emmy Award-winning NBC journalist Chernéy Amhara will serve as emcee, and DJ Fergie will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

Registration is free and open to the public at CAHMKickoff2025.eventbrite.com.

