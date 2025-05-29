Royal Montserrat Defence Force Honours Ten More with Coronation Medals

On Tuesday, ten members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) were awarded Coronation Medals in a ceremony that celebrated their service and dedication at a historic moment. These medals, presented by Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan, on behalf of Governor Harriet Cross, are part of a series of presentations being held across the RMDF, Royal Montserrat Police Service, Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service, and His Majesty’s Prison.

The Coronation Medal was established to commemorate the accession and Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It is awarded as a national expression of thanks to those who supported official Coronation events, including those in the Overseas Territories, and to members of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services who were in active service and had completed five full calendar years by May 6, 2023.

According to the RMDF, this second local ceremony recognised those from the RMDF who qualified through either route, by standing ready in uniformed service at the time of the Coronation or by actively contributing to local ceremonial observances in Montserrat. The medal recipients represent the spirit of service, discipline, and loyalty that defines the RMDF.

Lt Col Ryan remarked: “The Coronation Medal is not just a piece of metal; it is a symbol of honour. It is a privilege to recognise these individuals, not only for their years of service, but for the way they exemplify the values of the RMDF and their enduring allegiance to the Crown and Montserrat. Each medal is a symbol of honour, duty, and pride.”

The medal recipients were:

Lieutenant Kelvin White

Lieutenant Darion Darroux

Sergeant Calvin Lewis

Lance Corporal James Cabey

Lance Corporal Darius Lewis

Private Trevorne Pond

Private Michael Forte

Private Mcagyver Taylor

Private Kevin Bacchus

Private Kasian Turner

This presentation follows the first local ceremony held earlier in May 2024, when ten RMDF members and two police officers were recognised for their participation in Operation Golden Orb, the official Coronation procession in London, and for ceremonial roles in Montserrat, including the 21 Gun Salute conducted at Carr’s Bay.

As one of the largest UK medal distributions since the Second World War, the Coronation Medal recognises a wide cross-section of service personnel and first responders whose commitment helped mark the transition of the Crown.

All qualifying members, whether past or present, will receive their medals in due course, as the presentation series continues in the months ahead.

