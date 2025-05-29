PRIME 2025 Vendor Registration Now Open

The Government of Montserrat’s Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division, with the support of the Montserrat Arts Council, and the Montserrat Tourism Authority, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the fifth edition of the Produced in Montserrat

Expo – PRIME 2025, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Under the theme “Connect, Expand, Thrive – PRIME Turns 5 in 2025,” this milestone event will spotlight Montserrat’s vibrant entrepreneurial community, providing a dynamic platform for vendors to promote their products, connect with customers, and unlock new opportunities for growth and visibility.

Interested vendors are invited to complete the online registration form available at www.prime.gov.ms.

Registration Details:

 $50 EC registration fee from May 26 to June 16, 2025

 $100 EC late registration fee from June 17 to July 11, 2025

 All payments must be made at the Montserrat Arts Council.

This year, PRIME aims to go beyond local exposure by connecting Montserrat-made products and services with regional and international partners and buyers. Vendors will also benefit from enhanced promotional opportunities, tailored business support, and a vibrant event atmosphere celebrating five years of growth and innovation.

Like this: Like Loading...