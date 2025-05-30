Local Nurses Excel in Regional Exam

Two Montserratian nurses have earned top honours in the April 2025 sitting of the Regional Examination for Nurses Registration (RENR), reaffirming the strength of the island’s nursing talent and the ongoing investment in healthcare development.

Fionan Brown and Kerry-Ann Weekes were recognised as two of the highest-performing candidates in the region following their exceptional performance in the RENR. Both are graduates of All Saints University in Dominica, which reported a 100% pass rate for its April 2025 cohort.

Director of Nursing Services, Ms Violet Brown, praised their achievement, noting its wider significance for the territory. “We are incredibly proud of these local professionals whose accomplishments inspire confidence in our healthcare system and reflect the growing strength of our national nursing talent,” she said. “Their success is a shining example of what is possible when hard work is supported by strong academic programmes and a nurturing learning environment.”

The Ministry of Health and Social Services described the milestone as a reflection of its commitment to developing the island’s healthcare workforce and creating opportunities for economic advancement and career growth. “The success of our local nurses demonstrates the Ministry of Health’s prioritisation of our healthcare workers,” a statement noted, “and its commitment to creating pathways for economic opportunity and career growth for the nurses who keep our communities healthy and thriving every day.”

In addition to celebrating the academic success of Brown and Weekes, the Ministry has welcomed six new nurses to its workforce as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the delivery of quality healthcare across all sectors.

The new recruits include four Staff/District Nurses, one Registered Nurse, and for the first time, a dedicated Prison Nurse. Two of the Staff Nurses and the Registered Nurse have been assigned to hospital wards, while the remaining two Staff/District Nurses will serve at health centres in the community.

According to the Ministry, the expanded team brings a range of valuable clinical experience and expertise to the system, helping to maintain safe staffing levels and ensure patient-centred care across all institutions. Recruitment efforts are continuing.

