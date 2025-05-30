Specialist Endoscopy Team Boosts Local GI Cancer Screening Capacity

Residents of Montserrat are seeing improved access to gastrointestinal (GI) cancer screening, thanks to a successful visit by a specialist endoscopy team that completed over 30 procedures during their mission from May 6 to 27, 2025.

Led by Dr Gurubasavaiah Manjunath, a visiting endoscopic surgeon who has been supporting the island’s Endoscopy Programme since 2023, the mission significantly enhanced local diagnostic services. Dr Manjunath provided both upper and lower GI procedures while also offering surgical support during his stay.

From May 22 to 26 , he was joined by two distinguished gastroenterologists, Dr Sita Chokhavatia of The Valley Hospital, New Jersey, and Dr Mike Mills, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Associate Lecturer at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Jamaica. Together, the team carried out 32 procedures: 19 gastroscopies, 13 colonoscopies, and 20 biopsies, benefitting 23 residents.

“Since we commissioned essential endoscopy equipment in 2022, we have seen steady improvements in patient access to diagnostic services,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharra Greenaway-Duberry. “Dr Manjunath’s return visits since August 2023 have been pivotal in sustaining this progress, and the recent collaboration with Drs Chokhavatia and Mills represents a significant step forward.”

She added, “By reducing the need for overseas referrals, we are not only saving costs but also improving outcomes through earlier detection and treatment. We remain committed to building a sustainable, high-quality endoscopy service that benefits all residents.”

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Ingrid Buffonge praised the initiative, calling it a remarkable achievement that aligns with the government’s focus on early diagnosis. She expressed special thanks to Miss Debbie Rochester-Gibbons, a Montserratian living abroad, who coordinated the involvement of Drs Chokhavatia and Mills.

“Her longstanding commitment to Montserrat’s healthcare dates back to 2008 when she arranged a similar mission involving Dr Chokhavatia,” said Dr Buffonge. “Her dedication emphasises the importance of maximising Diaspora connection and collaboration.”

The Minister also thanked the visiting specialists directly: “To Dr Chokhavatia, Dr Manjunath, and Dr Mike Mills—thank you for the invaluable time, energy, and expertise you have brought to this programme. We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.”

She encouraged residents to prioritise their health through regular medical checkups and healthy lifestyle choices. “Early engagement with clinicians allows timely investigations, diagnosis, and effective management of health conditions. Together, we can build a healthier, happier nation.”

The Ministry also extended its appreciation to community sponsors Mr Manish Valecha of Victor’s Supermarket and Mr Dennison Daley of Rovika Inc., as well as to the dedicated hospital team whose efforts, including weekend clinical support, were instrumental in the success of the initiative.

This collaboration reflects the Ministry’s broader mission to expand access, strengthen local capacity, and ensure residents receive high-quality diagnostic care without needing to leave the island.

