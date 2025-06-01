Montserrat’s Emerald Boys in Trinidad Preparing for CONCACAF Qualifiers

Montserrat’s senior men’s national football team are in Trinidad with a renewed sense of purpose as they prepare to kick off their 2026 campaign. Following their relegation from League B in the CONCACAF Nations League, the Emerald Boys are looking to reset and refocus, beginning with two crucial Group D fixtures.

Their first match is set for Wednesday, June 4 at 5:00 PM against Belize at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad. They will then travel to Guyana to face the Golden Jaguars on Saturday, June 7 at 8:00 PM at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre.

With the squad now assembled and training in Trinidad, attention is firmly on the players leading this new chapter for Montserrat. Making his debut as captain is midfielder Brandon Comley (29), who brings calm leadership and international pedigree to the heart of the team. His appointment signals a strategic pivot to a more cohesive and resilient squad.

The goalkeeping roster includes Trent Carter-Rogers (19), Kymani Nelson (21), and Ervin Liburd (21), all vying to be the first choice between the posts. In defence, Nico Gordon (23), Donervon Daniels (31), and Jernade Meade (32) are expected to bring structure and experience to the back line.

Midfield will be critical, with creative and composed talents like Kaleem Strawbridge (28), Mylan Benjamin (20), and Sydney Mendes (21) working alongside Comley to control the tempo. Up front, Ashley Boatswain (20), Dominic Richmond (19), and Seigel Rodney (21) will lead the attack, offering speed and finishing power as Montserrat aims to make an early impact in the group.

This qualifying campaign follows a tough Nations League season where Montserrat managed just one win in six matches. The drop to League C was a hard blow, but it has served as motivation for the squad to regroup and strive for a higher level of performance.

Off the pitch, the team is supported by a dedicated backroom staff: Team Manager Joel Gibbons, Physio Liam George, Team Doctor Renard Ramkeesoon, Analyst Damian Briggs, Equipment Manager George Dublin, Media Officer Keyola Greene, and Photographer Demornea Armstrong.

Fans of the Emerald Boys will be watching to see how this new team will deliver.

